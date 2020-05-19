The 700 MW concentrating solar power (CSP) plant NoorEnergy 1 being built in Dubai is progressing despite COVID-19, the owner’s engineer Worley said this week.

Contractors from Spain, China, Belgium, Denmark and the US have worked to minimize labor, schedule and budget disruptions by adopting measures to help keep onsite workers safe and those working from home well-connected to the job site.

Shanghai Electric, the project’s EPC with Noor Energy 1 and construction partners Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and ACWA Power, implemented virus prevention and control procedures and supplied PPE to all workers.

With global travel restrictions limiting staff movement and many staff havaing been unable to return following Chinese New Year in January, Shanghai Electric replaced them with workers local to the project.

With the ability to work remotely, design and engineering work has been largely unaffected. Worley, the consulting firm that is providing engineering, technology and technical review support to the project, has been able to adapt as COVID-19 progresses via videoconferencing and regular project meetings.

The $4.4bn project, which will be the world’s largest CSP plant once it comes online, includes a 100 MW central tower plant, three 200 MW parabolic trough plants and 250 MW of photovoltaic capacity.

Gilein Steensma, Vice President EMEA, Energy Transition, Worley said: “It’s a credit to every stakeholder involved that this strategically-important project has progressed minimizing schedule impacts despite facing significant logistical, staffing and supply chain challenges.

“It is a real testament to the commitment of the UAE to lead on the energy transition and showcases the combination of geographical distribution and strong capabilities of the contractors and subcontractors to adapt their approach to work around COVID-19 on what was already a technically challenging build.”

