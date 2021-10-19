Wind sector releases manifesto calling for public-private cooperation

The wind energy sector has released a manifesto calling on governments to “get serious” about the energy transition and work with the private sector to rapidly scale up wind and renewable energy installations.

The manifesto, released at the BNEF London summit, includes support from manufacturers, supply chain actors, investors and industry bodies from around the world, led by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

The eight actions being called for include:

Increase wind power ambition and reflect this in updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), comprehensive national climate strategies and long-term energy plans.

Commit to rapid phase out of coal-based generation now.

Design and implement energy markets for the future.

Implement streamlined and sensible permitting schemes for renewable energy projects to accelerate deployment and minimise project attrition.

Initiate plans to rapidly build out clean energy grids and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Develop cohesive and inclusive policies which dedicate public resource to the people-centred shift to a net zero economy.

Align national and regional finance flows with benchmarks for a net zero, 1.5°C-compliant pathway.

Advance voluntary cooperation on carbon pricing under articles 6.2 and 6.4 of the Paris agreement.

Wind power helps the world avoid 1.1 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, according to GWEC, and already provides more than 1.2 million jobs around the world. However, the industry requires supportive policy frameworks to grow more rapidly.

The Manifesto urges governments to work with industry to enact a shift in energy and economic policymaking to a “climate emergency” approach.

Ben Backwell, GWEC CEO, commented: “Governments must respond decisively to the current climate emergency to ensure a viable future for current and future generations…

“This Manifesto sets out the meaningful actions that governments need to carry out to realise the energy transition. Governments need to aim higher and deeper – updating their NDCs to drive real change, cutting red tape and streamline permitting procedures, and supporting vital investments in infrastructure.

“The recent volatility in global energy markets shows the importance of moving decisively to phase out of coal and other fossil fuel based generation and create energy markets which are fit for purpose for a clean and sustainable future.”

Rebecca Williams, Director of COP26 at GWEC, commented: “Our Manifesto sets out eight clear actions policymakers and governments must take to seize the vast economic, environmental and social opportunities that wind energy provides, helping meet NDCs and achieve sustainable growth. World leaders gathering in Glasgow next month have a chance to get serious about driving the new era of renewable energy, not stifling it.”