Italian multinational company Enel is set to expand Italy’s portfolio of renewable energy with a new 29.4MW wind farm.

The Castelmauro wind farm will be built by Enel Green Power in Molise, between the municipalities of Castelmauro and Roccavivara, in the province of Campobasso.

The project will consist of seven wind turbines of 4.2MW each to generate 70GWh of clean energy per annum.

The farm will power about 29,000 homes and avoid atmospheric emissions of about 36 thousand tonnes of CO 2 per year.

The wind farm is expected to enter service by the end of 2021.

This is the second of five construction projects that will be launched in the coming months following the award of the Italian GSE auctions

Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power, said: “With the launch of the Castelmauro project, we confirm our commitment to the growth of renewable energy in Italy, thus contributing to the energy transition towards the generation of the future.

“Already today, both globally and in Italy, Enel’s generation of electricity from renewable sources is greater than its thermoelectric output. In line with the global objectives of the Group and those of the country, we intend to continue along this path to accelerate the progressive replacement of fossil fuels with zero-emission energy sources.”