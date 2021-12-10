Volkswagen expands renewables drive with Swedish wind farm

In order to further its decarbonisation efforts, German automaker Volkswagen has committed to developing a wind farm in Northern Sweden in collaboration with wind farm specialist wpd Onshore Aldermyrberget AB.

It’s the largest project in Volkswagen’s renewables portfolio to date with its share of the wind farm to generate 100GWh of electricity or enough for 27,000 households.

Volkswagen is the first car maker to support the expansion of renewable energies on an industrial scale, according to the company’s statement, with the company committing to invest around €40 million ($45 million) in European wind and solar between now and 2025.

The company is aligning this renewables drive with its mission to accelerate the transition to e-mobility.

A key factor in achieving carbon-neutral e-mobility is to be able to charge vehicles with electricity generated entirely from renewable sources. Therefore, ensuring more renewables on the European grid will cut emissions, and improve the climate footprint of the ID. vehicle family while creating the basis for the net carbon neutral use of its electric fleet.

“Volkswagen is irreversibly on the ‘Way to Zero.’ Decarbonisation and making mobility sustainable are at the focus of our activities. We are the first car maker to support the expansion of renewable energies on a large scale. Because e-mobility can only make an effective contribution to climate protection if electric cars are consistently charged with green electricity,” says Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter.

Besides the wind farm in Sweden, a new solar plant in Tramm-Göthen in northeastern Germany will go online at the beginning of 2022. It’s a joint project with the energy company RWE and features around 420,000 solar modules.

According to Volkswagen, Tramm-Göthen will be followed by 20 further green electricity projects in countries such as Spain, the UK and Finland by 2025. All the projects are to generate a combined total of some seven terawatt hours of additional green electricity.

“We think and act regionally in our project decisions. Our focus is on investing in renewable energies in particular where electric vehicles from Volkswagen are especially popular among customers. Our stake in the wind farm in Sweden is, therefore, a logical step. With the biggest green electricity project in our portfolio to date, we are also living up to our responsibility as the market leader in electric vehicles in Sweden,” says Andreas Walingen, Volkswagen’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Volkswagen already offers its customers green electricity for charging at home (Elli) and on the road (e.g. at IONITY charging stations).

The company’s ‘Way to Zero’ initiative focuses on sustainable manufacturing and aims to see Volkswagen net carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest.

At the heart of the ‘Way to Zero’ decarbonisation programme is the brand’s ACCELERATE strategy aimed at increasing electrification of the new vehicle fleet. By 2030, at least 70% of all Volkswagen’s unit sales in Europe will be all-electric vehicles, according to the company.