Vietnamese group to provide substations for Hai Long offshore wind project

Yushan Energy, a subsidiary of low carbon energy developer Enterprize Energy, and Canadian independent power producer Northland Power have selected a Vietnamese consortium to construct two offshore substations for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind projects.

The Vietnamese consortium, led by Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C will deliver design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning for the two offshore substations.

The substation jackets will be manufactured at PTSC M&C’s yard facilities in Vũng Tàu, a port city in southern Vietnam, at the heart of the country’s offshore oil and gas industry.

Have you read?

New standard to help Europe increase integration of offshore wind capacity

GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X prototype starts operating at 14MW

Felipe Montero, Hai Long Project Director, said: “The signature of this Preferred Supplier Agreement is another key milestone for Hai Long on the way to Financial Close and into construction and we’re delighted with it and very much looking forward to the journey that we now begin with Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C.”

Located off the Taiwanese coast, the sites will deliver more than 1GW of green wind energy once commissioned in 2025-26.

The deal represents the largest offshore substation contract awarded for a Taiwanese project to date, and the first in Vietnam, according to the Enterprize Energy statement.

Ian Hatton, Founder and Chairman of, Enterprize Energy and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Yushan Energy, said: “This is an important step in the delivery of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm, a project initiated by Enterprize back in 2013. This highlights the long-standing commitment needed by companies to ensure future supplies of low carbon energy to people who need it”.

He continued: “I personally have been convinced that Vietnam’s fabrication yards in Vũng Tàu have the globally competitive capabilities to produce the infrastructure needed for offshore wind energy development anywhere in the World.”

Frank Holm, Vice President of Renewables, Semco Maritime, said: “The order provides us with a solid footprint in the exciting Asian offshore wind market, which is developing at a fast pace. We look forward to working on the Hai Long projects and the strategic cooperation with our consortium partner PTSC M&C and the other sub-contractors.”

Yushan Energy is a co-developer of the Hai Long Offshore wind portfolio, owning 40%, with Northland Power owning 60%.