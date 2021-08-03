In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 58MW deal for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia.

The project will feature sixteen V126-3.45MW wind turbines in a 3.6MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement to optimise energy production.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Crookwell 3 Wind Farm is set to power approximately 40,000 homes and create around 95 jobs during its construction. The wind farm is located in the proximity of Crookwell 1, the first wind farm to be established in New South Wales commissioned in 1998.

“Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group) is a globally valued customer to Vestas”, said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. “We look forward to championing their ambitious vision of sustainability in Australia through the successful delivery of Crookwell 3 Wind Farm, and our remaining projects which are currently in progress”.