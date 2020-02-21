Of the 60.7 GW of wind turbines commissioned globally in 2019, four manufacturers namely; Denmark’s Vestas, Spain’s Siemens Gamesa, China’s Goldwind, and General Electric of the US accounted for more than half (55 per cent) of the deployed machines.

According to the latest data from BloombergNEF (BNEF), developers commissioned 60.7 GW in 2019 compared with 50 GW in 2018. Most of these were land based (88 per cent), but the share of turbines installed offshore is growing, up four percentage points to 12 per cent.

Vestas was confirmed as the world’s leading turbine maker again in 2019, according to the BNEF report. A busy year offshore propelled Siemens Gamesa to second place, up from fourth. Of the top 10 onshore turbine makers, Vestas’ market share slipped the most, down four percentage points to 18 per cent, as its competitors gained ground. The top five remains unchanged, but a strong year for Chinese installations pushed up Ming Yang, Windey and Dongfang Electric to sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively.

Nearly half of all new megawatts installed in the US were from GE, enabling it to seize the top spot in its home market. GE outperformed Vestas by commissioning 40 per cent more than it had in 2018, while Vestas’ installation total remained stable. Siemens Gamesa enjoyed the biggest bounce of any of the players in the US, tripling its 2018 numbers and claiming third place from Nordex.

Weaker activity in specific markets impacted some firms. Enercon and Senvion saw commissioned capacity plummet as Germany’s onshore wind market collapsed. Suzlon suffered a similar fate in India, where project execution challenges resulted in installations falling short of expectations.

Total onshore wind additions in 2019 were 13.3 GW in the Americas, 9 GW in Europe (including Turkey and Russia) and 0.5 MW in Africa and the Middle East. Asia Pacific accounted for 30.4 GW.

BNEF’s global database of wind projects registered new farms starting full commercial operations in 43 countries.

Siemens Gamesa’s offshore installations in Europe blew its competition away. The company more than doubled its installations compared with 2018 and commissioned almost 2 GW in the UK alone, including the 1.2 GW Hornsea Project One.

“This bumper year for offshore wind is just the start. If you look past a likely blip in 2020, installations are set to accelerate, breaking the 10-GW-a-year barrier in 2023,” said Tom Harries, head of wind research at BNEF.

“This growth outlook has led to intense competition between turbine makers. At the moment, the advantage lies with the manufacturer selling the most powerful turbine. Industrializing the production of a slightly smaller turbine through higher volumes could lower costs and prices. The opportunities for turbine makers to offset lower prices with long-term maintenance contracts is less clear than it is in onshore wind.”

