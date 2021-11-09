Vattenfall has named Siemens Gamesa as Nominated Preferred Supplier for the 3.6GW Norfolk offshore wind power projects in the UK.

The agreement includes the potential deployment of the SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines and a multi-year Service contract. This will be subject to UK Government’s Contract for Difference Round 4 auction award in 2022 and a final investment decision by Vattenfall.

Located between 47-72km off the English east coast, the agreement encompasses Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas projects, each park with a capacity of 1.8GW.

Catrin Jung, Head of Business Unit Offshore at Vattenfall, said: “Vattenfall’s Norfolk projects will form one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world when they are completed, generating enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of 4 million homes.

“We’re very pleased to be able to announce Siemens Gamesa as the Nominated Preferred Supplier for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas. We want to accelerate fossil-free living in an affordable way for our customers, and we are always aiming for the right partners to make this happen. I am looking forward to the next steps on this grand journey.”

The Siemens Gamesa facility in Hull is one of the largest offshore wind manufacturing facilities in the UK. The company recently announced an investment of £186 million ($252 million) to double the size of the facility by over 41,000 square meters, to enable the manufacturing of next-generation offshore wind turbine blades.

The SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine features a 236-meter diameter rotor using Siemens Gamesa IntegralBlades, with a 43,500 m2 swept area. This allows the SG 14-236 DD to provide an increase of more than 30% in Annual Energy Production compared to the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine.

Furthermore, the machine can reach a 15MW capacity including the company’s Power Boost function.

The prototype SG 14-222 DD machine has already been installed at the Danish National Test Center for Large Wind Turbines in Østerild, Denmark, with final commissioning and full operation expected before the end of 2021.