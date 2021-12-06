Van Oord to install scour protection at Seagreen offshore wind farm

Marine infrastructure company Van Oord has been contracted by offshore developer Seaway 7 to install scour protection around the 114 wind turbine foundations at the Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

The wind turbines for this 1.1GW offshore wind farm will be installed on three-legged jacket foundations, after which, scour protection is required to avoid the effects of erosion. This is achieved by precision rock installation around the jackets.

For this specific project, The Dutch company is deploying its flexible fallpipe vessel Bravenes.

This vessel employs a unique subsea rock installation method thanks to the automated fallpipe system that can be skidded over the side of the vessel.

This results in highly accurate and efficient rock installation in close vicinity to the jacket foundations using a powerful Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV), according to Van Oord.

In addition, flexible fallpipe vessel Nordnes will be deployed to install scour protection on several cable crossings. All subsea activities will take place in water depths of up to 50 metres.

When completed, the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm will be Scotland’s largest and will provide enough clean, renewable energy to power 1.6 million Scottish homes.