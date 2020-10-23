Global energy company Total has entered into the French floating offshore wind energy sector by acquiring a stake in the Eolmed floating wind farm pilot project.

Total is now a 20% shareholder in the Eolmed floating wind farm pilot project, located in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Gruissan and near Port-La-Nouvelle (Occitan region).

Total will add its experience in the conception, deployment and exploitation of offshore installations to help Qair in developing and operating the 30MW project.

Related articles;

Total drives green strategy with €500m zero-crude project

New deal expands Total’s presence in Spain’s solar market

Julien Pouget, director of renewables at Total, said: “This announcement once again demonstrates the Group’s ambition and willingness to innovate in the field of renewable energies. Floating offshore wind is a very promising segment in which Total notably brings its extensive experience in offshore projects.

“Together with our partner Qair, we have the necessary resources to meet the technological and financial challenges that will determine our future success. I am delighted that Total can contribute to the emergence of this new sector in France.”

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, Total is building a portfolio of activities in electricity, renewable in particular, that could account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050.

Sign up for our newsletter

By the end of 2020, Total’s gross power generation capacity worldwide will be around 12GW, including about 7GW of renewable energy. With the objective of reaching 35GW of production capacity from renewable sources by 2025.