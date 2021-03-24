Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) has selected consulting firm DNV for the provision of engineering services for the offshore wind project Changhua Phase 11.

As part of the $17.7 million contract, DNV will provide Taipower with services including project engineering reviews and marine coordination during wind farm construction.

The project is the largest offshore wind farm being developed solely by Taipower.

DNV will support Taipower throughout the life cycle right of the project through to commissioning. Design review, fabrication assurance, and construction assurance are some of the services DNV will provide to the utility.

Detailed design of the 31-turbine project is due this year, with the wind farm scheduled to be online by Autumn 2025.

Tsao-Hua Hsu, vice president for renewables at Taipower, said: “Our journey with DNV began several years ago. Drawing on both organisations’ rich culture and technical expertise, we are set up to contribute to the growth of Taiwan’s clean and green future.

“This is a true testimony to the partnership of two organisations sharing the same objectives for this market. Taipower and DNV are fully committed to the Taiwan government’s efforts to promote localisation and build local capabilities.”

Brice Le Gallo, regional director for APAC, energy systems at DNV, adds, “This win is a great example of why we decided to merge the expertise of DNV’s energy and oil and gas organisations. It makes us uniquely positioned to support both offshore project engineering activities and marine coordination work, thereby ensuring smooth project implementation. Our broad expertise helped secure what is the largest-ever offshore engineering project for the power and renewables side of DNV.”

Taiwan is set to become Asia Pacific’s second-largest offshore wind market. The country plans to generate 20% of its electricity from renewables by 2025, as well as add another 10GW of offshore wind capacity between 2026 and 2036.