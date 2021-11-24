Swedish renewables developer OX2 has selected Siemens Gamesa for the supply of wind turbines for a 455MW energy project in Lestijärvi municipality in Finland.

The project will be Finland’s largest wind energy site and is expected to accelerate the country’s energy transition.

OX2 will leverage 69 turbines from Siemens Gamesa to build the farm through 2024.

The 170-meter rotor SG 6.6 turbine generates 6.6MW and will provide one of the lowest Levelized Costs of Energy, according to Siemens Gamesa.

The wind farm will produce 1.3 TWh per annum, the equivalent energy to 2% of Finland’s total electricity production.

Siemens Gamesa will provide maintenance services for the wind turbines over a period of 35 years.

Lars Bondo, the CEO of Siemens Gamesa, said: “This contract marks an important step for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in Finland. Working with long-standing partner OX2 we are helping the country to take giant strides in its energy transition by providing one of the lowest LCoE across the industry.”

Paul Stormoen, the CEO at OX2, added: “We are happy to continue our long-standing relationship with Siemens Gamesa on this flagship project in Finland. The selected turbines allow us to utilize the area’s full potential in an optimal way, providing significant long-term volumes of cost-competitive green electricity to the Nordic energy mix.”

The project will be the second time Siemens Gamesa’s 5.X turbines will be used in Finland following installation in an 81MW project in early 2021.

The announcement comes as Finland seeks to speed up its renewables deployment to decarbonise and secure its energy supply. Finland plans to install 30 TWh of wind capacity by 2030, roughly 30% of the country’s energy demand, according to the Finnish Wind Power Association.