Warrington Renewables Limited, a subsidiary of Warrington Borough Council, has selected Statkraft to manage what is claimed to be UK’s largest solar and battery energy storage project.

A hybrid power purchase and optimisation agreement signed by the two includes Statkraft managing a 35 MW solar farm which also houses a 27 MWh battery Storage facility in York. Statkraft will also procure all the energy generated by the wind farm.

The deal demonstrates how collaboration between local authorities and market leaders can work together to deliver low carbon, subsidy free renewable power to a wider customer base.

Related articles:

Wind turbine market hits a new supply record

UK power sector prices and emissions hit record lows

The York hybrid solar farm has been pitted as the UK’s most technically advanced solar project. It is the first utility-scale solar farm in the UK to use both single-axis trackers and bifacial solar panels.

Statkrafts optimises the contracted power and flexibility through the use of its virtual ‘Unity’ power platform which aggregates energy from a network of wind and solar power, flexible gas assets and batteries in the UK totalling to more than 2,600 MW installed capacity.

Nick Heyward, Head of UK Energy Storage – Markets at Statkraft UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with a pioneering local authority to deliver what we do best.

Sign up for our newsletter

“We had to develop a bespoke hybrid PPA solution to manage the various aspects of the site, reflecting the overall innovation that has gone into the site itself. By optimising the energy storage alongside the renewable energy for Warrington Council we hope to set a blueprint to follow, for other local authorities and partners that are committed about delivering net zero as well as benefiting their communities through revenues from renewable energy.

. “Agreements like this will be vital for balancing the UK’s electricity demand and supply as wind and solar power play bigger roles in powering our lives” adds Mr. Heyward.