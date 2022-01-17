Statkraft ready to build 80MW wind power project in Brazil

European renewable energy company Statkraft has closed a turbine supply contract with German manufacturer Nordex and is now ready to begin construction of its Morro do Cruzeiro wind project in northeastern Brazil.

The Morro do Cruzeiro project, developed by Statkraft, includes two wind farms, 14 turbines and an installed capacity of 80MW. It will generate 386GWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power more than 190,000 Brazilian homes.

The project will utilise the Nordex N163/5.7MW wind turbine. The turbine has a diameter of 163 metres, with the rotors covering an area equal to almost three standard football pitches.

The wind farms are located in the state of Bahia, Northeast Brazil, an area with good wind conditions, according to Statkraft.

Statkraft’s country manager for Brazil, Fernando de Lapuerta, said: “Statkraft’s ambition in Brazil is to be a significant developer and operator of hydro, wind and solar power. The Morro do Cruzeiro project brings us closer to achieving this.”

The wind project is being implemented in accordance with Brazil’s environmental and social permitting and monitoring systems to ensure minimal environmental impact and land acquisition.

Statkraft expects the first turbines to be operational in October 2023, with project completion scheduled for early 2024.

According to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association, ABEEólica, Brazilian wind power installation is expected to grow from around 21GW today to 32GW by 2026.