Scottish consortium to test low-level ground effect wind energy

A new consortium has been formed to support the deployment of renewable technology by exploiting low-level ground effect wind energy.

The Scottish wind energy consortium includes Katrick Technologies, AGS Airports Limited (AGS) and the University of Strathclyde and aims to develop and deploy a new type of wind technology that can capture wind power without needing significant height or scale.

The wind technology, created by Katrick Technologies and supported by AGS and the University of Strathclyde, will involve the installation of a dual-purpose wind panel and sound barrier, which can produce carbon-neutral energy from ground and low-level wind.

“Katrick Technologies and the University of Strathclyde have just been awarded Energy Technology Partnership (ETP) funding for a collaborative R&D project for the wind panel and noise barrier technology,” explained Vijay Madlani, Co-CEO of Katrick Technologies.

“This is an initial step that will provide a catalyst for development by attracting large funding and investment opportunities. Not only will this support the development of our own technologies, but can help the group realise its shared vision by unlocking unharnessed wind power.”

The project will see Katrick Technologies’ wind acquisition systems installed on the University of Strathclyde and Glasgow Airport estates. Initial wind mapping on these sites will kick off a phased approach for the development of the wind panels. The ultimate goal is the roll-out of this technology to support both estate’s net-zero goals and launch it to the wider market.

“Partnering with technology experts and embracing innovation is essential for AGS to meet its decarbonisation goals,” explained Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports.

“In addition to supporting our transition to net zero, these wind panels also have the potential to help us manage the impact of airport-related noise which we know is an important issue for the communities we serve.”