German multinational utility RWE has won two bids in the country’s latest onshore wind energy auction.

The German Federal Network Agency has selected RWE to develop the 11.7MW Evendorf wind farm in the area of Lower Saxony.

The wind park will be located next to the A7 motorway between Hanover and Hamburg. Three Nordex wind turbines with a capacity of 3.9MW each will be installed.

In addition, an extra turbine for RWE’s Krusemark repowering project in Saxony-Anhalt was awarded. During the course of this project, 15 old turbines will be dismantled and replaced by six 3.3MW Nordex turbines. Five turbines were already successful in the auction in June. The sixth turbine received its permit, as expected, in August, making it eligible for the October auction. Planned installed capacity of Krusemark wind farm has thus been increased to 19.8MW.

Construction for both wind farms is planned for 2021.

Related articles:

RWE secures leases to develop four offshore wind farm extensions

German utility RWE reaches coal exit deal with mining union

RWE and Kohler-SDMO sign grid stability pact for emergency generators

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO RWE Renewables, said: “Our success at this auction underlines once again our competitiveness in a challenging German onshore market. Of course, we feel a special affiliation with our home market. Over the next three years, we are planning to invest around one billion euros net to grow our onshore and offshore wind portfolio in Germany. A further continuous and swift expansion of renewable energies is critical for the success of the energy transition. To achieve this, we have to create framework conditions that are attractive in the global competition for investments.”

Katja Wünschel, COO wind onshore & solar PV Europe & APAC of RWE Renewables, adds: “I am delighted that we were once again successful in a competitive market environment. With Evendorf and Krusemark we will be able to start two new projects in our home market. When complete, the two wind farms will add another 30MW to our considerable German onshore portfolio.”

RWE already operates onshore wind parks with a total installed capacity of approximately 600MW in Germany.

Sign up for our newsletter

In total, the tender volume was 825,527kW and 89 bids were submitted with a volume of 768,950kW in the wind energy auction. However, 74 bids with a bidding volume of 658,650kW were awarded.