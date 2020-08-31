RWE has taken a significant step towards first power generation in 2021 at Triton Knoll by completing the installation of all 90 turbine foundations and two 50km long export cables connecting offshore and onshore electrical systems.

The successful installation was achieved during one of the project’s most challenging times due to the impact of Covid-19, and has been completed within the planned summer delivery window.

With a commercial operation date expected in the first quarter 2022, Triton Knoll wind farm will have an installed capacity of 857MW, capable of supplying green electricity equivalent to the annual demand of over 800,000 UK homes.

Read more about

Offshore wind

Europe

Triton Knoll offshore wind farm is located over 32km off the Lincolnshire coast. It is jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%), with RWE leading the wind farm’s construction and long-term operation and maintenance works, on behalf of the project partners.

Triton Knoll was awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) by the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy in September 2017. A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ørsted, under which the company will offtake 100% of the power produced by the wind farm, complements Triton Knoll’s CfD, mitigating any market price uncertainty for the first 15 years of the wind farm’s operation.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tom Glover, RWE Renewables chief commercial officer and RWE UK Country Chair said: “The UK is one of the most important markets for RWE, where we have significant growth ambitions in offshore wind. Following in the footsteps of Triton Knoll will be our 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, which has a potential investment value of around £3 billion. We are also looking forward to developing a number of extension projects to our existing UK offshore wind farms, in connection with opportunities arising from The Crown Estate’s latest leasing round.”

In addition to the UK, RWE’s focus for offshore growth is on further core markets in Europe, as well as in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. In Germany, the company is currently building its Kaskasi 342 MW offshore wind farm.