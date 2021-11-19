RES selects Siemens Gamesa’s wind turbines for Alberta project

Independent renewable energy company RES has selected Siemens Gamesa as the turbine supplier for a 100MW wind energy project in Alberta, Canada.

Siemens Gamesa will provide RES with twenty SG 5.0-145 wind turbines for the project. The 71m turbines comprise aerodynamics and noise reduction features, which will improve performance at the Hilda wind power project while remaining within the mandated noise emission levels.

The Hilda wind farm is expected to power 50,000 homes once completed and help accelerate the energy transition in Canada.

The project is expected to play a key role in enabling Canada to meet its goal of producing 30% of total electricity using renewables by 2030, according to a statement.

The contract between RES and Siemens Gamesa strengthens collaboration between the two within the North American renewable market.

Shannon Sturgil, the CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, said the deal helps the two companies “to generate positive impact within our local communities…”

Sturgil, added: “RES continues to be a key partner in providing clean energy solutions, as well as a strong global citizen in the communities we serve, and we are proud to expand our partnership with them into Canada.”

With wind turbine installations of almost 3,000MW installed across Canada from Alberta to Quebec, and with signed contracts that will increase to more than 4,000MW by the end of 2023, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is a market leader by cumulative installed capacity.

Today, Canada generates approximately 19% of its electricity using renewables, However, the country needs to accelerate its investments in clean sources and enact more policies to meet goals set under the government’s 2050 net-zero strategy, according to the Canadian Renewable Energy Association. The association is calling for increased installation of wind, solar and battery energy storage systems across Canada.