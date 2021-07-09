Danish engineering company Ramboll is gaining momentum in the Asian offshore wind market after securing five new contracts and opening a new office in Tokyo.

The five contracts, valued at DKK 60 million ($9,6 million), cover site condition assessment, project development and design services for offshore wind farms located in Japan, China, Taiwan and South Korea.

With a cumulative capacity of over 1500MW, the five offshore wind farms are expected to significantly contribute to the countries’ transition from coal and nuclear power to low-carbon energy.

“Our wind business has been steadily growing in a range of different Asian countries within the last five years and these new contracts represent a major achievement for us,” said Tim Fischer, Global Director for Offshore Wind at Ramboll.

“Our presence on the Asian market has helped us gain detailed knowledge about the challenging geological, metocean and seismic site characteristics. These conditions are unique to the Asian market and add to the complexity of arriving at the most cost-effective solutions.”

Ramboll expects the installed offshore wind capacity in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to grow from around 2GW today to 25GW by 2030. This rapid growth of wind energy, as well as governmental climate policies supporting the increase of renewables in the region, has led Ramboll to open a new office in Tokyo, Japan.

“Our commitment to the Asian wind market is strong and increasing and therefore we now open an office in Tokyo to secure a more permanent footprint in the region and serve our clients better on building offshore wind farms in the region,” Fischer explained.

“We are trying to learn and understand the culture and we work on localising our business in order to better serve our clients.”