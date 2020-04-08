Denmark-based Ørsted has announced the completion of its 338 MW Sage Draw Wind project in Texas, located in Garza and Lynn counties.

The 120-turbine project will have the capacity to meet the needs of 120,000 homes. Sage Draw Wind was filed as a Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the State of Texas in 2016.

Read more about

Wind power

Ørsted

In 2018, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp. announced its purchase of electricity from the project upon its completion. Exxon Mobil has a power purchase agreement in place with Ørsted for 250 MW of capacity at Sage Draw Wind.

Sage Draw Wind brings the company’s operational installed capacity of onshore wind to 1.3 GW. Currently, Ørsted has an additional 800 MW of ongoing onshore wind, solar and storage projects aiming to begin operating in late 2020 and early 2021.

“The safe completion of Sage Draw amidst the escalating COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the resilience and adaptiveness of the Ørsted team and key project partners at Blattner Energy and GE Renewable Energy as well as financial partners, GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables,” said Declan Flanagan, executive vice president of Ørsted and chief executive officer of its onshore business. “This underscores the significant role renewable energy can play in continuing to build our economy as we manage through and beyond the current crisis.”

Ørsted develops, constructs and operates wind farms, energy storage facilities and bioenergy plants. This project marks a key step in Ørsted’s goal to reach 5 GW installed onshore capacity by 2025, according to a press release.

Originally published in renewableenergyworld.com

Sign up for our newsletter