A joint venture of EDP Renewables and ENGIE will collaborate with TERNA Energy to co-develop floating offshore wind projects in the Greek seas.

OCEAN WINDS and Terna Energy will join forces to identify the most suitable areas and consequently develop a pipeline of projects in excess of 1.5GW with a consistent development roadmap rolled out throughout the current decade.

OCEAN WINDS has a portfolio composed of 1.5GW under construction and 4GW under development, and with the target of reaching 5 to 7GW of projects in operation or under construction and 5 to 10GW in the advanced development stages by 2025.



OCEAN WINDS’ portfolio includes bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects under development, construction, and operation in Europe, North America and Asia.

TERNA ENERGY has more than 1.8GW of renewable energy capacity in operation, under construction or ready for construction in Greece and abroad.

Spyros Martinis, CEO of OCEAN WINDS (OW), said: We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with TERNA ENERGY that makes a substantial contribution to our growth strategy in new but promising markets… At the same time, the sound and international experience of OW in conjunction with TERNA ENERGY’s local presence and leadership place this consortium into the pole position.

“We have been monitoring the strong fundamentals of the Greek offshore market and its potential to become one of the most important in the Mediterranean Sea. The ambitious RES targets, excellent wind conditions, growing grid availability and strong industrial and maritime tradition are a few of the key elements that confirm the market´s attractiveness.”

George Peristeris, president of TERNA ENERGY, said: “TERNA ENERGY, in our long commitment to provide clean and renewable energy in Greece, has identified that the next step towards sustainability is the development of offshore wind farms. Floating offshore wind is ideal for the Greek seas, due to their depth and unique characteristics.