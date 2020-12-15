Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru, has announced an investment of $13.73 million in a new windpower research centre.

The NorthWind research centre will work on innovations to make wind power cheaper, more efficient, and more sustainable. One of the centre’s main priorities will be offshore wind research.

Tina Bru, Norway’s Petroleum and Energy Minister

Bru said: “Rapid growth in offshore wind power internationally offers great opportunities for Norwegian businesses.

“Research and development is crucial to secure lower costs, less environmental impact and improved operating models for such projects. I believe a longterm research centre with industry partners, the research community and the government will contribute to further development of offshore wind power in Norway.”

Northwind will bring together over 50 partners from research institutions and industry all around the world. It will be led by the research institute SINTEF, with partners NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology), NINA (The Norwegian Institute for Nature Research), NGI (Norwegian Geotechnical Institute) and UiO (University of Oslo).

“The centre’s innovations will benefit Norwegian industry and the world at large,” said Alexandra Bech Gjørv, CEO of SINTEF.

“Offshore wind has the potential to meet the world’s electricity needs many times over and innovations cutting its costs will help bring this renewable energy to the market even faster.”

The centre will draw on Norwegian research and industry’s long-standing expertise in offshore projects. “It will provide an important launching pad for students in the field aiming to become the experts of tomorrow”, said the rector of NTNU, Anne Borg.

