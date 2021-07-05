Swedish wind farm developer OX2 has placed an order with the turbine manufacturer Nordex Group to supply 15 turbines for the Huszlew wind farm in Poland.

The order was placed after OX2 won 57MW of total wind capacity in the Polish renewable energy auction, which took place between 26 May and 11 June 2021.

OX2 chief executive Paul Stormoen said Poland is “a fast-growing market for OX2. We have currently four wind farms under construction here, and I am happy that we thanks to the auction can add another Polish wind farm to our extensive project portfolio.”

The 45MW Huszlew wind farm will be built in the Mazowieckie province in East Poland. Nordex will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 120 metres, as well as provide service for the turbines for 30 years.

The wind farm will produce 130GWh of energy per year, which is the equivalent to the annual power consumption of around 30,000 households and will avoid approximately 45,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

According to Nordex, the project will further support Poland’s energy transition by expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity and reducing dependency on power production from fossil fuels.

OX2 is currently building four wind farms in Poland with a total capacity of 129MW and also developing onshore wind and solar farms. OX2’s Polish project development portfolio totalled 1605MW as of the end of the first quarter 2021.

