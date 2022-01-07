Nordex Group receives order from Fortum for 380MW Finnish wind project

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has received an order from Finnish utility company Fortum for the 380MW Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr wind farm cluster in Finland.

The project is located in the municipalities of Närpes and Kristinestad in southwestern Finland, south of Vaasa and will see Nordex Group supply, install and commission 56 N163 wind turbines of the latest 6.X generation.

The project consists of 56 wind turbines, which will operate at 6.8MW, and produce an annual power generation of approximately 1.1TWh.

According to Fortum, construction with civil works will start in January 2022 and the wind parks are expected to be fully operational at the latest in the second quarter of 2024.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, said: “We are extremely pleased to secure our first order with Fortum and even more pleased that our customer has chosen our latest generation of turbines in the 6MW class.

“The order for the first N163/6.X turbines for the Nordics reflects Fortum’s high level of confidence in our Delta4000 technology. With 380MW, the Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr project also represents the largest order received to date in the Finnish market and serves to maintain our strong market share in one of the wind industry’s fast-growing markets.”

According to Nordex Group, this is the first order received from Fortum and will also include a long-term premium service contract.