Global certification company DNV has published a new standard to help renewable energy developers and operators optimise the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of wind power plants in seismic conditions.

The new standard, DNV-RP-0585, is a result of a collaboration with 20 wind energy stakeholders including OEMs and project developers, designers, and experts across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, according to DNV. The standard took 18 months to develop.

With the rollout of wind energy projects increasing to ensure secure energy supply and to decarbonise the power sector, ensuring the safe design, construction and operation will be vital as natural disasters such as flooding and earthquakes are also increasing due to climate change, says DNV.

In addition, previous design guidance and standards do not properly cover construction and operations in seismic conditions, according to DNV, and as such the new standard will help accelerate, simplify and improve wind plant construction in earthquake-prone regions including the Asia Pacific and the US.

DNV claims the new standard will help increase project development and thereby accelerate the energy transition, in addition to minimising cost, warranty, and liability risks for project owners.

Marcus Klose, head of section for steel structures at DNV, said: “When DNV became involved in offshore wind farms in Taiwan in 2018, it was clear that earthquakes would be a potential design driver, in a way which had not been experienced in Europe, where offshore wind had its origins and where earthquakes were not a big issue.

“Projects in other regions, like the US, were suffering from the same uncertainty and DNV launched a Joint Industry Project to tackle this challenge. With the support of 20 partners, we’ve now been able to create a guideline that will bring more transparency and reduce uncertainty in the design of onshore and offshore wind turbines.”

A copy of the standard is available for free download.