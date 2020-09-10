JERA, Electric Power Development Company Ltd. (J-Power), and Equinor have formed a consortium to jointly develop offshore wind power projects in Japan.

The three companies will submit a bid for offshore wind power projects in Akita Prefecture off Noshiro City, Mitane Town, Oga City, and off Yurihonjo City.

The consortium will work towards bidding for the projects based on the Act “Promoting the Utilisation of Sea Areas for the Development of Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facilities“.

The three companies will contribute to developing local economies and achieving a sustainable society by developing the projects with the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders and local communities.

The scale of these projects is unprecedented in Japan, requiring the companies to pool their respective expertise and strengths to achieve the outcomes. The aim is to achieve world-class offshore wind power generation projects that are long-term, stable, and efficient.

JERA supports the sustainable deployment of ocean-based renewable energy as a member of the Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition, formed to drive the development of large-scale offshore wind power projects in the world.

JERA has been accumulating experience and expertise in the development, construction, and operations of offshore wind power projects in Taiwan, which has similar weather and sea conditions to those in Japan.

J-Power is the second-largest wind power producer in Japan with approximately 530MW of the net wind power generation capacity.

J-Power has been operating onshore wind power generation projects in Nikaho city and Yurihonjo city, Akita Prefecture for many years.

Equinor has experience in floating offshore wind projects and has a firm ambition of becoming a global offshore wind major.

