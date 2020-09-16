Hitachi ABB Power Grids has signed a purchase agreement with the wind turbine manufacturer, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas). The agreement will see the delivery of Hitachi’s WindSTAR transformers to MHI Vestas’ offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The transformers will be used in Taiwan’s fast-growing offshore wind electricity generation sector, which expects 5.5GW of new offshore wind power by 2025.

Taiwan currently has 14 offshore wind projects under construction, in development or in planning. One of the first, which will be utilizing the WindSTAR transformers, is the 589MW Changfang and Xidao project. This project is developed and owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). The windfarm will be in the Taiwan Strait – around 11 kilometres off the coast of the Fangyuan Township in Changhua County, Central Taiwan.

“Our partnership with MHI Vestas and local manufacturers in Taiwan is part of our goal of enabling a cleaner energy system that will significantly benefit local communities,” said Bruno Melles, managing director of the Transformers business unit in Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “Hitachi ABB Power Grids is committed to building global partnerships, which support our commitment to affordable and clean energy for all.”

Maida Zahirovic, MHI Vestas Taiwan Business Director, added: “These high-voltage transformers are vital to ensuring that maximum electricity output reaches end consumers in Taiwan and to drive down the levelised cost of energy. The collaboration between Hitachi ABB Power Grids and their local suppliers, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation means that localisation of key offshore wind technologies continues alongside world-class production of transformers. We have worked hard to deliver the world’s most ambitious offshore wind localisation scope in Taiwan, and this purchase agreement is another key achievement for Taiwan’s local supply chain.”

The WindSTAR power transformers are designed to fit inside the wind turbine and can withstand strong vibrations, sudden movements and variable electrical loading, typical of wind power. This lightweight transformer is energy efficient and made with biodegradable and safe ester insulation fluid.

WindSTAR transformers have been utilised in many offshore wind projects including: Triton Knoll Offshore Windfarm, UK; Moray East, Scotland; Borssele 3 & 4 windfarms, the Netherlands; and Windfloat Atlantic in Portugal. The latter is a floating, offshore wind project, comprising the world’s largest and most powerful wind turbines ever installed on a floating foundation.