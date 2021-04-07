Masdar has signed an agreement with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan to extend the capacity of its utility-scale wind farm project by up to 1.5GW.

Extending the capacity of the 500MW Zarafshan wind farm, located in the Zarafshan district of the Navoi region, will further help Uzbekistan achieve its objectives of adding up to 3GW of wind energy and meeting 25% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

Have you read?

Black & Veatch to manage 100MW of Vietnamese wind projects

Iberdrola acquires 163MW of onshore wind in Poland

In 2020, Masdar entered into bilateral agreements with the Government of Uzbekistan to develop, build and operate the wind project, its second utility-scale clean energy project in the country.

The wind farm is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2024 and will provide enough electricity to power 500,000 homes, while displacing 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

H.E. Sardor Umurzakov, deputy prime minister and minister of investments and foreign trade for the Republic of Uzbekistan, said: “Mobilisation of renewable energy potential in Uzbekistan would provide a significant contribution to sustainable economic growth and fighting climate change. Along with that, the expansion of clean power generation capacities by Masdar will support our objective to double the volume of electricity generation by 2030. Masdar will become a strong bridge connecting our countries, through which new Emirati companies will also invest in Uzbekistan.”

Sign up for our newsletter

H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE special envoy for climate change and minister of industry and advanced technology, said: “For the UAE it is important that our actions on climate can help amplify the efforts of others around the world. This partnership is a clear example of how we are putting that tenet into practice. Together, we have an unprecedented opportunity to leverage our collective climate action to enhance sustainable growth in Uzbekistan, while making real progress on global climate goals.”