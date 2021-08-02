Renewable energy developer Mainstream Renewable Power and Siemens Financial Services have announced that their partnership has bid in the ScotWind offshore leasing round.

Their partnership forms part of the wider development consortium including Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Siemens Energy. The companies will work as Tier One suppliers to create a dedicated fund to develop a competitive local supply chain to underpin the project’s development.

By investing in this collaborative process from the early bidding stages, the consortium seeks to accelerate Scotland’s energy transition, as well as explore ancillary technologies locally, including green hydrogen production.

On the role of collaboration in developing supply chains, Siemens Gamesa CEO, Andreas Nauen said: “Powerful partnerships with purpose are crucial for Siemens Gamesa as we work to unlock the potential of wind around the globe… We’re hopeful that we can contribute to establishing a Scottish renewable energy cluster, supporting Scottish suppliers and also developing Scottish talent with schools and universities for the future of the energy revolution.”

Scotland has enormous potential to become one of the world’s leading centres for offshore wind, states Mainstream. The consortium’s approach will be to collaborate with communities to ensure that this potential is realised equitably, delivering tangible local benefits. To this end, community engagement and investments into re-skilling, training, employment and sourcing form a core part of the consortium’s proposals, along with decarbonising local industries.

Steve Scrimshaw, Vice President, Siemens Energy UK&I, said: “Scotland will play a vital role in meeting the UK’s targets to increase offshore wind capacity to 40GW. Through early involvement with tier one suppliers, this brings a chance to build on the successes the companies have had in delivering Scottish projects in the past and further developing our already extensive supply chains.”

The consortium and its partners already have extensive experience and commitments to Scotland and plan to build on their established supply chains further. According to Mainstream, the company has developed and consented the 450MW Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm, Siemens Gamesa has installed over 60% of Scotland’s fully operational offshore wind turbine capacity, and Siemens Energy has invested almost £200 million ($278 million) into Scottish suppliers over the last five years while delivering renewables and transmission projects.