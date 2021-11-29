Maersk Training wins Global Wind Organisation awards

Global safety organisation, Maersk Training, has won two Global Wind Organisation (GWO) Safety and Training awards at this year’s WindEurope Electric City conference in Copenhagen.

The GWO Safety & Training Awards is the world’s first programme of its kind focused on excellence in training and aims to recognise the impact of training providers, instructors, and supporting workforces within the wind energy industry.

Maersk Training won awards for Training Team of the Year in both the Newcomer and Americas categories, for its Humber and Brazil teams respectively.

Stuart Morrice, learning operations manager, Northern region, said: “We are honoured to have been presented with these awards. We invest heavily in our instructors’ personal development, which enables them to maintain and enhance their skills and knowledge to deliver a professional service, ensuring standards across the company are high and consistent. This has been proven with the industry-leading bespoke enhanced rescue package delivered exclusively at Maersk Training in Humber.”

Patrick Modolo, general manager for the Brazil region, added: “This is a proud moment for the team, and we are absolutely honoured to receive the Training Team of the Year award within the Americas category. It is a testament to the continued commitment Maersk Training has to deliver on safety within the region, particularly through instructor excellence and delivering a learning experience that ties in with the needs of our customers.”

Maersk Team. Image credit: Maersk Training

Maersk Training provides accredited training for a variety of offshore sectors, with a specific focus on the fast-growing wind energy sector, the company aims to support local energy markets within their regions to ensure competent, safe, and productive workforces.