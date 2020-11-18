GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been selected by European Energy as the supplier for three windfarms in Lithuania, located about 80 kilometers North of the capital Vilnius.

The three wind farms, with a total combined capacity of 121MW, will use 22 GE Cypress onshore wind turbine units and will add 23% wind power capacity to the country’s current wind power production. The deal also includes a 25-year full-service contract.

European Energy will operate the Cypress turbines at 5.5MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m and blades provided by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. All turbines will be erected on a 151m tower. The installation of the wind turbines at the project site will take place in H2 2021.

According to the Lithuanian wind power association, Lvea, Lithuania has set the goal to produce 100% of the country’s electricity from renewable sources by 2050. There are currently 23 wind parks operating in Lithuania with a combined capacity of 480MW. Together with the individual wind turbines, there is a total of 534MW of wind power installed today.

The Cypress onshore wind platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in service ability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers, says GE. The two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths, improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options in locations that were previously inaccessible, according to GE.

