Leeward Renewable Energy has selected GE Renewable Energy as its wind turbine technology partner to repower its 90MW Aragonne Wind Project in Guadalupe County, New Mexico.

GE will also power Leeward’s 145MW Aragonne Mesa new greenfield wind project.

GE will provide 86 2.x-127 and 2.3-116 wind turbine generators to Leeward to replace 90 existing units.

Leeward expects the upgrades to increase performance and reliability and will enable the creation of a new wind power complex with a total capacity of 235MW.

The projects are anticipated to be completed towards the end of this year.

The deal is GE’s third new wind turbine generator supply contract with Leeward in the last 24 months.

Tim White, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO for Onshore Americas, said: “We are delighted to work together again on the Aragonne projects, significantly increasing the wind farm’s energy output and helping to deliver even more affordable and sustainable renewable energy to their customers.”

