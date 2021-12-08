Jan De Nul to transport and install 41 turbines for Danish wind farms

Offshore infrastructure provider Jan De Nul Group has been selected by Swedish energy company Vattenfall to transport and install wind turbines for the Vesterhav Nord & Syd offshore wind farms in Denmark.

Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent will be mobilised for this project and will see the installation of 41 wind turbines of 8.4MW each.

The contract between Jan De Nul and Vattenfall includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement and delivery of the Sea-Fastening. The contract also will see Jan De Nul responsible for the engineering of the RAMS for the marine operations related to the wind turbine installation.

Bart Willems, Head of Commercial Offshore Wind of Jan De Nul Group, said: “We are proud to contribute to the energy transition in Europe, more specifically with this ambitious project in Denmark. After the successful commissioning of other Danish wind farms, this is another milestone for the production of green electricity for the Danish households. Jan De Nul has the equipment, the experience and the commitment to complete this project successfully.”

Both offshore wind farms are located in the Eastern part of the Danish North Sea. The Vesterhav Nord Offshore Wind Farm is based west of the coast of Vejlbi, and the Vesterhav Syd Offshore Wind Farm is located close to the Sondervig coast and will produce enough green electricity for the annual needs of approximately 380,000 Danish households.

Jan Van Impe, Area Manager Offshore Renewables, Jan De Nul Group said: “After the successful installation of 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm – the largest in Denmark – we are very pleased with the opportunity to build further on our experience together with Vattenfall.”

The two offshore wind farms are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.