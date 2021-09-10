Global energy developer, Invenergy, and offshore engineering company, BW Offshore, have announced a joint venture to develop up to 5.4GW of offshore wind as part of the first ScotWind leasing round.

The joint venture will focus on developing both floating and fixed foundation offshore wind projects off the northeast coast of Scotland.

The projects are expected to generate large-scale investments in the local economy and create substantial high-value specialised jobs within Scotland.

Marco Beenen

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, said: “Together, we represent a unique blend of expertise and ambition to deliver the next phase of energy transition in Scotland, bringing substantial international project development experience and a strong track record for local value creation. ScotWind will play a critical role in delivering the nation’s offshore wind targets and our ambition is to be a central part of this journey, committed to working with Scotland’s supply chain to accelerate the energy transition.”

BW Offshore competencies are focused on offshore engineering, as well as lease and operate services for Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs). Over the past four decades, BW Offshore has completed 40 projects worldwide.

Bryan Schueler

Bryan Schueler, Senior Executive Vice President and & Construction Business Leader, said: “This joint venture represents an important milestone in furthering our partnership with BW Offshore and Invenergy’s continued investment in Scotland and its clean energy future.”

Invenergy has developed more than 180 projects across four continents totalling more than 29GW in capacity and supported by more than $43 billion in arranged financing for its portfolio of projects.

Invenergy and BW Offshore have partnered previously to deliver a $1.3 billion LNG-to-power Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) project in El Salvador.