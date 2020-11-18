Nabrawind and Peikko have developed an innovative rock foundation for wind turbines that will be implemented in the Elizabeth Bay wind farm developed by the renewables Franco/Namibian company InnoSun Energy.

Peikko will be responsible for the foundation design, as well as the delivery of steel components such as FATBAR Rock Anchors.

Peikko, a European onshore wind turbine foundations firm, has a long and strong track record in this kind of foundation. However, what makes this foundation different is the use of the transition piece developed by Nabrawind for its Nabralift Tower.

The transition piece distributes the load through three distant points directly anchored to the rock subsoil. This results in smaller footings and a reduced number and metric of the anchors.

Another benefit of this foundation is the simplification of the manufacturing process on site. In fact, only two trucks are needed to bring the concrete onsite for each footing, avoiding the need for large local concrete plants. Excavation is also simplified with only three local ground zones being affected.

Finally, the innovative foundation also sees a significant concrete reduction, which reduces CO 2 emissions by 90% compared with standard foundation alternatives.

Ion Arocena, programme manager of Nabralift, said “Thanks to the expertise of Peikko we have now a great solution to improve the competitivity of our Nabralift solution in rocky sites. We see a very interesting market for this solution, with two new projects already under negotiation”.

Peikko has a great deal of experience in the Scandinavian market, however, has already made strides in Africa with its work on the Lake Turkana 365-turbine wind farm located in the south of Sahara, Kenya.

“We are extremely satisfied with this innovative project that we are facing in such a different country as Namibia. Our solutions are both reliable and timesaving, and we can also provide our customers important cost-savings in materials used. Being part of green energy production supports our goals for a more sustainable way to design and build”, says Antti Rousku, sales director at Peikko Corporation.

These will be the first projects to use Nabralift transition to simplify the foundation in complex terrains. Other projects in marshlands and nearshore locations are also in evaluation.