Global energy company Siemens Gamesa has been tasked by Indian renewable energy company ReNew Power to supply turbines for the development of a 322MW wind energy project.

Siemens Gamesa will provide 180 of its SG3 – 145 wind turbine models for installation in Karnataka state. Of these, 93 units will be installed in the Tondehall project in Koppal district and 87 in the 301MW Hombal project in Gadang district.

Siemens Gamesa will manufacturer the turbines at its manufacturing facility in India and supply them as of 2022.

Have you read?

Coal-fired plant will add 1.98GW to Indian grid by August

C&I rooftop solar capacity in India to grow by 47% in 2021

The SG 3.4-145 wind turbine delivers a nominal power of 3.465MW, can operate up to 3.6MW under specific site conditions, and is one of the most efficient and cost-effective solutions in the market, according to a statement.

The deal marks the first order for the turbine model for the Indian market.

ReNEW is developing these projects in order to further expand its presence within the growing Indian market. Today ReNEW touts itself as India’s largest renewable energy company by operational capacity, with an asset base of over 10GW with around 5GW operational.

This 322MW turbine supply deal follows another agreement between ReNEW and Siemens Gamesa for the supply of turbines for a 301MW project in July 2021.

Navin Dewaji, India CEO of Siemens Gamesa, said: “We are happy to announce these two large deals for the SG 3.4-145 turbine with ReNew Power, one of our long-standing customers in India and we thank ReNew for their trust in our capabilities.

“Deals of this scale provide much-needed momentum for the Indian wind industry, and I am confident that this product will set the pace for the next-generation growth for wind in the country. With a 7GW installed base, India will remain an important market for Siemens Gamesa and we are fully committed to contributing to the country’s renewable energy targets,”