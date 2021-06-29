Spanish utility Iberdrola has been awarded 50MW of the total 300MW of onshore wind capacity in the latest renewable energy auction in Poland.

This brings the company’s onshore wind capacity in operation and under development in the country to 163MW, after recently completing its agreement with CEE Equity Partners in March, which included two operational wind farms, with 112.5MW of capacity, and access to a third, with 50MW, confirmed at the auction.

This year’s energy auctions in Poland were scheduled for the period between 26 May and 11 June 2021 and included a total of eight auctions for solar, wind energy, biogas, hydro and geothermal installations. Their outcomes will be published by 30 June 2021, according to Rödl & Partners.

Iberdrola has a portfolio of seven offshore projects in Poland with a potential capacity of up to 7,300MW, following the recent acquisition of 70% of the developer Sea Wind. With these offshore projects, Iberdrola is working on the implementation of the Baltic Sea Hub, which will act as a focal point for offshore and onshore services, as well as providing local content for Iberdrola’s projects in Germany, Poland and Sweden.

According to Iberdrola, the Baltic Sea has an offshore wind development potential of 93,000MW, of which 28,000MW would be in Polish waters.