Iberdrola, TotalEnergies, and Norsk Havvind have teamed up to respond to the Norwegian government’s call for tenders for the development of floating and bottom-fixed wind projects.

The wind projects will be located at two offshore sites in southern Norway, with a total capacity of 4.5GW.

The consortium will leverage its technical expertise in both bottom fixed and floating offshore wind, as well as its in-depth knowledge of Norwegian territory.

“We see very good long-term potential for offshore wind projects in the Norwegian market and are determined to strengthen skills and the supply chain in the North Sea offshore wind industry,” said David Rowland, Offshore Wind Business Development Director at Iberdrola.

The consortium will also focus on strengthening local competencies and supply chain development.

Olivier Terneaud, VP offshore wind at TotalEnergies, added: “The energy transition is gathering speed and Norway, with its world-class wind resources, is a great place to invest in new energy”.

“Together with our partners Iberdrola and TotalEnergies we will work hard to develop the Norwegian offshore wind industry, reduce emissions and create new jobs for the Norwegian supply chain”, said Peder Sortland, CEO at Norsk Havvind.