Iberdrola to develop 300MW offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea

Iberdrola has committed to the deployment of its third offshore wind project in the Baltic Sea, reinforcing the company’s Baltic Hub in Germany.

The Windanker project will have 300MW of installed capacity, requiring an investment of €800 million ($925 million).

The farm will come on stream in 2026 with most of its electricity output expected to be allocated to long-term power purchase contracts in the German market.

Iris Stempfle, Managing Director of Iberdrola Renovables Germany, said: “With this third offshore wind farm project in Germany, Iberdrola is underlining its commitment to Germany as one of the strategically important markets.

“The realisation of Windanker on a zero-bid basis confronts us with challenges due to the special conditions in the Baltic Sea. We are able to master these challenges through synergies with our Baltic Hub. But until offshore wind energy is fully integrated into the market, we consider an intelligent transitional market design to be necessary.”

Iberdrola will operate the Windanker wind farm with multi-MW turbines (15MW class) to drive efficiency of the project.

Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Manuela Schwesig said: “We need more offshore wind farms for the energy transition to succeed.

“The construction and operation of the wind farm will create additional jobs. Additionally, we have the opportunity to locate climate-friendly industries in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in the upcoming years that produce on the basis of wind power.”

On November 4th, the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) confirmed that the Windanker GmbH, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, has exercised its right of entry to the pre-developed site.