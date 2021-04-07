Spanish energy company Iberdrola has signed supply contracts for wind turbines to be installed at three of its wind energy farms to be constructed in Greece.

This includes a 102 MW turbine supply contract for its Askio II, Askio III and Rokani wind farms. The Rokani project, in the Viotia region, will install three EnVentus V162-6.0 MW onshore turbines, to be used for the first time in Greece.

The order also includes the supply and installation of twenty V150-4.2 MW for Askio II (33.6MW) and Askio III (50 MW) wind farms, located in Kozani, in the country’s north.

The turbines will be delivered in the first half of 2022, whilst commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2022. Once complete, the projects will increase Iberdrola’s capacity in Greece and Cyprus to 437MW.

Iberdrola also signed two Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements for 5 and 10 years.

Signing of the contracts follows Iberdrola securing a tender from the Greek government in July 2020 to expand the country’s renewables portfolio.

The wind farms are expected to accelerate the energy transition in Greece as well as move Iberdrola close to its energy decarbonisation goal.

Iberdrola has launched a major €150 billion ($178.1 billion) investment plan for this decade – €75 billion ($89 billion) for the period 2020-2025 – with the aim of doubling its renewable capacity.