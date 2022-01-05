Spanish multinational utility Iberdrola has signed contracts with Siemens Gamesa for the maintenance of turbines across 69 wind energy farms in Spain and Portugal.

The contracts will see Siemens Gamesa maintaining Iberdrola’s 1,963 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1,928MW.

Siemens Gamesa will maintain the G4X (660 kW unit power), G5X (850 kW), G8/9X (2.0 MW), Siemens Gamesa 2.X (SG 2.1-114 and SG 2.6-114) and Siemens Gamesa 3.X (SG 3.4-132) turbines for a period of between three to five years.

In addition to the maintenance services, Siemens Gamesa will also help Iberdrola to improve energy production and reduce operation costs at the sites.

The contracts also see Iberdrola leveraging Siemens Gamesa’s services to modernise the fleet for safety and output improvements, according to the statement. The contract is expected to increase the life span of the wind turbines.

Some 160 wind farm technicians will be employed to carry out the work, thereby improving the local rural economies in which the turbines are located.

John Paul Larrañeta, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Services for Southern Europe and Africa, said: “It is a great satisfaction to have reached such an important agreement with Iberdrola, not only because of the size of the operation, but also because it allows us to strengthen our relationship with one of our main customers.”

Siemens Gamesa says the contract increases the capacity of wind turbines the company maintains to 14 MW for more than 340 customers in 12 countries in Southern Europe and Africa.