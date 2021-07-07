To ensure the company has enough equipment to implement planned offshore wind energy projects, Iberdrola has signed a framework collaboration agreement with two monopile foundations manufacturers.

The €400 million ($472.7 million) deal signed with Windar and Navantia will ensure its orders for monopile foundations will be readily available for planned projects between 2023 and 2025.

The deal is for the supply of 130 XXL monopile foundations. The two manufacturers will start a XXL monopile factory on land at the Navantia shipyard in Fene (A Coruña, Spain) to improve the capabilities of the shipyard by providing it with a new product within the fixed marine foundations sector.

This diversification was not accessible until now because it required very specific facilities, with the monopile being the star product in the foundations market over the last decade, which will continue in the coming years. The facility will be able to curve thick sheet metal with a diameter of up to 16m, host new paint booths and storage areas for finished products, as well as utilise latest technology for manufacturing.

The new XXL monopile factory, which will manufacture foundations over 100m long and weighing up to 2,500 t, will be available within 13 months for the construction of jackets and floating structures.

The deal reinforces commitments by the three companies to contribute to the energy transition and green recovery through increased deployment of offshore renewable energy projects. Iberdrola, Navantia and Windar have partnered in renewable energy projects over the past seven years through the signing of contracts worth €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion).

Projects include the Wikinger offshore wind farms in the German waters of the Baltic Sea; East Anglia One, off the United Kingdom coast; the new Saint Brieuc wind farm, in French Brittany waters; and two substations for the latter two wind farms, awarded to Navantia.

Navantia and Windar are currently constructing 62 jackets for Iberdrola as part of a €350 million ($413.7 million) contract awarded a year ago.

Today, Iberdrola has 20,000MW of installed offshore wind energy capacity with up to 10,000MW planned for construction in the US, Japan, Poland and Ireland. The company aims to reach 12,000MW of capacity in operation by 2030.