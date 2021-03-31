Iberdrola has reached an agreement with CEE Equity Partner to acquire three new onshore wind farms in Poland with a total capacity of 163MW.

The Korytnica wind farm (Korytnica 1) with a capacity of 82.5MW, located 60km north-east of Warsaw, is based on 3.3MW V126 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas. Korytnica is one of the largest wind farms in Poland, which provides energy, among others, to the Polish capital of Warsaw.

The Zopowy wind farm, located in the Głubczyce commune in the Opolskie Voivodeship, consists of 15 Gamesa G90 turbines with a capacity of 30MW. The power plant under construction (Korytnica 2) has a capacity of 50.4MW and is located next to the Korytnica wind farm, with which it shares part of the electrical and civil works infrastructure.

The production from the facilities is largely already covered by 10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).

This new acquisition will boost Iberdrola’s renewables Baltic Sea Hub which will act as a centre for offshore and onshore services, as well as provide local content for Iberdrola’s projects in the Germany-Poland-Sweden axis. The Baltic has an offshore wind development potential of 93,000MW, of which 28,000MW would be located in Polish waters.

The agreement reinforces Iberdrola’s commitment to Poland, strengthening the company’s position to be at the forefront of the energy transition in the country. It follows the recent acquisition of 70% of the developer Sea Wind, which has a pipeline of seven offshore projects with a potential capacity of up to 7,300MW.

Poland plans to have 23% of its energy mix from clean energy by 2030 and commission 8,000MW of offshore wind capacity in this decade. However, a coal continues to play a significant role in the country’s power generation sector.

According to the International Energy Agency, coal continues to dominate the power sector of Poland, where it is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and a major employer. While the country has strongly expanded renewable energy over the past decade, its future role in the energy supply mix needs to be clarified with firm policy in place to facilitate new clean energy projects.

