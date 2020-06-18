Hitachi Zosen and Naval Energies have signed a new Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) as part of their collaboration to design and build floating wind turbines off the Japanese coast using Naval Energies’ semi-submersible floater solution.

The partnership started with the feasibility study in 2019. In parallel with the work carried out by Hitachi Zosen and Naval Energies on that feasibility study, the two companies also plan to extend their collaboration to other projects and to start defining their future industrial cooperation in more detail.

Takashi Fujita, General Manager of Wind Power Business Unit at Hitachi Zosen Corporation, said: “Among all floating wind energy foundations considered in the world, we consider that Naval Energies’ semi-submersible floater, which has many advantages, one of the best in the market. The new agreement will consolidate our cooperation and we hope that Naval Energies and Hitachi Zosen will contribute to the development of the floating wind energy industry in Japan.”

Laurent Schneider-Maunoury, President of Naval Energies, said: “This new agreement is a sign of mutual trust between our two companies, it consolidates our existing cooperation and lays the foundations for a strong partnership for the future of floating wind energy in Japan. We are proud to be a partner of Hitachi Zosen, a world-renowned industrial group.”

