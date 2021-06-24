Hitachi ABB Power Grids has signed a MoU with offshore wind developer BW Ideol to accelerate the delivery of market-ready floating substation offerings and solutions.

According to Hitachi ABB, installed capacity of floating offshore wind installations is forecast to grow from 66MW in 2019 to at least 6.2GW in 2030, as the world seeks to harness the rich potential of deep-water wind resources.

The partners aim to facilitate this growth and have been collaborating for several years to co-create a standardized yet modular solution that addresses market requirements and the unique demands of operating in the most challenging environmental and seabed conditions.

“We are accelerating the delivery of a market-ready floating substation offering and solution via this unique collaboration,” says Paul de la Guérivière, chief executive officer of BW Ideol. “It brings together two market and technology leaders to create a standardized and scalable solution for all floating offshore wind power requirements. Supported by the solid offshore experience of our strategic investor BW Offshore, the collaboration will be able to deliver fully integrated technical and financial solutions.”

As part of the agreement, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will provide modular, scalable, compact substation packages for installation on BW Ideol’s shallow-draft floating platforms. The substations will comprise transformers, switchgear and other high-voltage products specially developed by Hitachi ABB Power Grids for floating offshore platforms.

This innovation aligns with Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ commitment to supporting offshore energy and delivering commercial-scale floating offshore wind farms, comprising high-capacity wind turbines and standardized, scalable floating substations that make the development and operation of the installations viable and profitable.

“We are delighted to be partnering with BW Ideol to provide a single solution that helps offshore wind power developers and independent power producers enter deeper waters,” says Alfredo Parres, head of renewables at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “Our pioneering modular, scalable substations use proven technologies to make possible this leap into floating renewable energy.”