GWEC forms knowledge-sharing partnership with University of Sussex

Sussex Energy has become the first university-based research group to partner with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) on knowledge sharing and R&D to accelerate the role of wind energy in the energy transition.

The two will undertake research on crucial topics and bring together the next generation to accelerate the role of wind energy in mitigating climate change.

University of Sussex’s Business School MSc Energy Policy students will be granted internships and roles by GWEC and study tours will be given to wind energy sites.

Sussex Energy and GWEC will also share data on the latest developments within the sector and collaborate on research papers on policy and inclusion.

Dr Marie Claire Brisbos, co-director of Sussex Energy, said the partnership will open opportunities for students, GWEC, Sussex Energy and the energy industry at large. The collaboration is expected to come up with new ways on how to accelerate the transition to net-zero by 2050 using renewable energy.

Sankara Cinthadiliaga, current University of Sussex Business School MSc Energy Policy student and selected participant of GWEC’s work placement programme in 2021, added; “I am finding this internship is valuable for me because I am getting the opportunity to broaden my network and in working with a wind energy expert, I am gaining valuable insights into processes in this industry.

“These gained insights will certainly be helpful if I choose to come back to work for the Indonesian government where I will be able to give helpful recommendations how to accelerate the deployment of wind energy in my country.”

Ben Backwell, the CEO of GWEC, added: “The wind industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world and we need to urgently deploy significantly more wind power across the globe to address the climate emergency.

“Through this partnership, not only will we be able to increase GWEC’s policy research capabilities to address some of the most important topics in our sector today, like permitting and the just transition, but we will also have the opportunity to both educate and learn from the next generation of policy experts that will drive the clean energy transition.”