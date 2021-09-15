Green light for GE’s Teesside offshore wind blade factory

GE Renewable Energy has received the official planning approval for its Teesside offshore wind blade manufacturing plant from the Local Planning Authorities.

This is considered a major milestone in the lead up to the construction of this facility on the South Bank of Teesworks, UK, and comes weeks after GE announced £186 million ($257 million) plans to expand its offshore blade factory in Hull.

The facility, to be operated by LM Wind Power, will be dedicated to the production of the 107-meter-long offshore wind turbine blades, a key component of GE’s Haliade-X.

Olivier Fontan, President & CEO of LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business said: “We are delighted to have received this important approval from the Local Planning Authorities and are thankful for the collaboration between all parties involved, including Teesworks and the South Tees Development Corporation.

“There is still a lot of work in front of us but this is an important milestone for the construction and future opening of the facility. We are proud of the contribution we will be making in rejuvenating this industrial cluster and helping it play a key role in future of renewable energy.”

Plant construction should begin later this year and recruitment for the plant is scheduled to begin in mid-2022, with an estimated 750 direct positions to be filled.

Andrew Bellamy, LM Wind Power UK General Manager said: “We anticipate the vast majority of the roles in our new factory to be filled by local workers who will be given training through the LM Centre of Excellence, where they will be fully upskilled on blade manufacturing techniques.”

When production starts, the 3.6MW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm would benefit directly from the blades produced at this new plant, according to GE.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm Project Director, Steve Wilson, said: “This important milestone brings us a step closer to the installation of UK-manufactured turbine blades on the world’s largest offshore wind farm. We’re proud to be the anchor project for this world-leading LM Wind Power facility, which offers long-term benefits to Teesside and the wider UK supply chain.”