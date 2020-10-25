GE Renewable Energy has announced that its Haliade-X prototype has been optimised and is now operating at a 13MW power output.

During the following months, this prototype will undergo a series of tests to perform different types of measurements and obtain its type certificate in the coming months.

The Haliade-X 13MW, which is an uprated version of the prototype that has been successfully operating in Rotterdam since November 2019, recently secured its provisional type certificate and set a new world record by generating 288MWh in one single day.

This uprated 13MW Haliade-X version will continue to feature 107-meter long blades and a 220-meter rotor and will be able to generate 4% more Annual Energy Production (AEP) than the previous 12MW version of the prototype.

Vincent Schellings, chief technology officer for Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said: “With three years in the making, the Haliade-X platform has proven to be a successful story. Combined with almost 5GW of customer commitments and an international testing and R&D program, the 13MW uprated version is a true testament of how we continue to innovate and develop our Haliade-X technology to address our customers’ needs.”

The Haliade-X 13MW offshore wind turbine will be used in the first two phases of UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with a total of 190 units to be installed starting in 2023.

The Haliade-X technology has also been selected as the preferred wind turbine for the 120MW Skipjack and 1,100MW Ocean Wind projects in the US.

The prototype located in Rotterdam has been recognized as the Best Sustainable Invention of the Year by TIME magazine (December 2019) and Best Wind Turbine of the Year (January 2020) by Wind Power Monthly magazine.

One spin of the Haliade-X 13MW can generate enough electricity to power one house for more than two days.

