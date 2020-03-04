GE Renewable Energy has received an order from the EDF-SITAC joint venture to supply and install 112 of its 2.7 MW wind turbines at the 300 MW Sitac Kabini wind farm in Gujarat, India.

The units will be installed and commissioned by early 2021 and will produce enough green energy to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 1.3 million people in the country.

EDF Renewables and the Sitac Group previously announced they have secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for the wind farm through a competitive bidding process with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a public sector company under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Malvinder Singh, chairman and founder of the SITAC Group, said: “The SITAC Kabini project is the seventh wind power project in India for the EDF/SITAC Joint Venture. We will build on our execution capability to construct this project and we look forward to working with GE to achieve this important milestone which will further strengthen our market presence with our partners across India in the renewable energy sector.”

Gilan Sabatier, regional leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN, said: “We are extremely honored to have been selected by EDF-Sitac for this project. Together, we are aiming at growing Gujarat’s and India’s renewable energy capacity. With one of the largest rotors available in India to date, these turbines are perfectly suited for the country’s wind conditions.”

Sitac Kabini will also contribute to helping the government of Gujarat reach its Renewable Power Obligations to bring the percentage of renewable sources to 17 per cent of its installed capacity by 2021, versus 10 per cent today.

Watch the video and learn about opportunities in the Indian power sector…

Originally published on smart-energy.com

