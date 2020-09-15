GE Renewable Energy announced that it has been selected by EDF RE and Mitsui & Co to supply equipment for the 87MW Taza wind farm in Morocco.

Twenty-seven of GE’s 3.2-85 onshore wind turbines will be installed near Taza, in the North of the country. The project is part of Morocco’s energy strategy, which has a goal of producing 52% of its installed electric power from renewable energies by 2030.

Read more

Construction to begin on Morocco’s Taza windfarm

GE to supply Cypress turbines for 157MW Austrian wind project

The Taza wind farm is expected to start operations at the beginning of 2022, powering the equivalent of 350,000 homes and saving up to 200,000 tons of CO2.

GE Renewable Energy noted that this project adds to its 200MW that it has already built at the Akhfenir wind farm in Morocco, which has been in operation since 2014.

Manar al-Moneef, GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind regional leader for MENAT, said: “Morocco, which has a great potential for wind energy and has been an early mover in the journey toward renewable energy integration, has achieved great progress toward its renewable energy targets. We are thrilled to be partnering with EDF and Mitsui & Co., Ltd and to reinforce our position in the country.”

EDF Renewables and Mitsui & Co respectively represent 60% and 40% of the private investment in the project.

On 2 September, the consortium concluded a financing agreement with the project financing banks, including Japan Bank for International Cooperation, several commercial banks (for which loan insurance is planned to be partially provided by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance), and a local bank in Morocco.

Project overview

Project companies (1) Power generation company: Parc Eolien de Taza

(2) Construction and operation management company: Eolien de Taza Service Shareholders EDFR (60%), Mitsui (40%) Business activities Construction, maintenance, and operation of a power plant, sale of electricity Facilities 87.2MW onshore wind power generation plant (27 x 3.2MW turbines) Electricity purchaser ONEE Total cost Approx. €140 million Schedule September 2020: Start of construction, 2022: Completion and operation commencement Location Taza, Kingdom of Morocco

Sign up for our newsletter

Originally published on esi-africa.com